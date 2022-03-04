All the Backlist! March 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a phenomenal speculative fiction short story anthology!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

Archival Quality by Ivy Noelle Weir and illustrated by Steenz

New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color edited by Nisi Shawl