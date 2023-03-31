All the Backlist! March 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa shares some of her favorite books that feature magical realism and food. Have snacks at the ready!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel

Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox.

Love, Sugar, Magic: A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano, illustrated by Mirelle Ortega

Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune by Roselle Lim