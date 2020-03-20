All the Backlist! March 20, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple more nonfiction backlist titles including one of the “best books she has ever read!”
This episode is sponsored by libro.fm.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Visit the site for COVID-19 updates from the bookish world.
Books discussed on the show
Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Emily Nagoski Ph.D. and Amelia Nagoski DMA
How to be Less Stupid About Race by Crystal Marie Fleming
Other books mentioned
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The Inheritance Trilogy by N.K. Jemisin
Kindred by Octavia Butler
The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett
The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow