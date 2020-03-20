All the Backlist! March 20, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple more nonfiction backlist titles including one of the “best books she has ever read!”

This episode is sponsored by libro.fm.

Visit the site for COVID-19 updates from the bookish world.

Books discussed on the show

Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Emily Nagoski Ph.D. and Amelia Nagoski DMA

How to be Less Stupid About Race by Crystal Marie Fleming

Other books mentioned

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The Inheritance Trilogy by N.K. Jemisin

Kindred by Octavia Butler

The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow