Episode 302.5
All the Backlist! March 19, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including an anthology full of Black girl magic!

Books discussed on the show:

The Fire Never Goes Out: A Memoir in Pictures by Noelle Stevenson

A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope edited by Patrice Caldwell

Books mentioned on the show:

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson

