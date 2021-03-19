Episode 302.5
All the Backlist! March 19, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including an anthology full of Black girl magic!
Books discussed on the show:
The Fire Never Goes Out: A Memoir in Pictures by Noelle Stevenson
A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope edited by Patrice Caldwell
Books mentioned on the show:
Nimona by Noelle Stevenson