All The Backlist! March 17, 2023

This week, Kelly highlights two YA books from last year that feature high-stakes board games, survival, and sharp, complicated teen girl protagonists.

Books Mentioned on the Show

Trigger by N. Griffin

Queen of the Tiles by Hanna Alkaf