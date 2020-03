This week, Liberty discusses two great older books, including Mrs. Caliban.

Books discussed on the show:

Darkwood by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch

The Last Thing You Surrender by Leonard Pitts Jr.

Mrs. Caliban by Rachel Ingalls