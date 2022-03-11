All the Backlist! March 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah recommends two twisty crime books set at boarding schools.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed:

The Obsession, The New Girl, and Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Mockingbirds by Daisy Whitney

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee