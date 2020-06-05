Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Episode 262.5
All the Backlist! June 5, 2020

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including novels for kids and teens by Black authors.

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Season of Styx Malone by Kekla Magoon

Pride by Ibi Zoboi

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails