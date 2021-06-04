All the Backlist! June 4, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah recommends two great queer YA fantasies in honor of Pride month!

Books Discussed:

Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst

Of Ice and Shadows by Audrey Coulthurst

Inkmistress by Audrey Coulthurst

Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan

Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan

Girls of Fate and Fury by Natasha Ngan