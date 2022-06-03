All the Backlist! June 3, 2022

This week, Danika recommends a couple of queer speculative fiction anthologies, just in time for Pride month!

Books Discussed

Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction edited by Joshua Whitehead

Meanwhile, Elsewhere: Science Fiction and Fantasy from Transgender Writers edited by Cat Fitzpatrick and Casey Plett

