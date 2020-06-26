Episode 265.5
All the Backlist! June 26, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great nonfiction backlist titles, including one title that may change your life!
Books discussed on the show:
Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life by Emily Nagoski, PhD
Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminists are Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets by Feminista Jones