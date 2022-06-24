All The Backlist: June 24, 2022
This week Kelly recommends three coming-of-age graphic memoirs about growing up an American immigrant.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
The American Dream? A Journey on Route 66 Discovering Dinosaur Statues, Muffler Men, and the Perfect Breakfast Burrito by Shing Yin Khor
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib
Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese-American by Laura Gao