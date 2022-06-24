All The Backlist: June 24, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Kelly recommends three coming-of-age graphic memoirs about growing up an American immigrant.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

The American Dream? A Journey on Route 66 Discovering Dinosaur Statues, Muffler Men, and the Perfect Breakfast Burrito by Shing Yin Khor

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib

Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese-American by Laura Gao