Episode 315.5
All the Backlist! June 18, 2021

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

No Exit by Taylor Adams

Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams

Sisters of the Snake by Sarena and Sasha Nanua

The Things She’s Seen by Ambelin Kwaymullina, Ezekiel Kwaymullina

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton 

