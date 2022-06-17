All The Backlist: June 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Vanessa shares some recent genre-blending historical fiction. She promises she does not only read historical fiction.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

A Tip for the Hangman by Allison Epstein

The Conductors by Nicole Glover

The Undertakers by Nicole Glover