All The Backlist: June 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week Vanessa shares some recent genre-blending historical fiction. She promises she does not only read historical fiction.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

A Tip for the Hangman by Allison Epstein

The Conductors by Nicole Glover

The Undertakers by Nicole Glover

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy