Episode 263.5
All the Backlist! June 12, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a nonfiction book that should be on everyone’s list!

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift!

Books discussed on the show:

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky

Books mentioned on the show:

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The Body is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor

Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay

How to be Less Stupid About Race: On Racism, White Supremacy, and the Racial Divide by Crystal Marie Fleming

Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom

The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael W. Twitty

