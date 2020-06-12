Episode 263.5
All the Backlist! June 12, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a nonfiction book that should be on everyone’s list!
This episode is sponsored by TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift!
Books discussed on the show:
Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky
Books mentioned on the show:
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The Body is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay
How to be Less Stupid About Race: On Racism, White Supremacy, and the Racial Divide by Crystal Marie Fleming
Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom
The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael W. Twitty