All the Backlist! June 11, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist graphic novels that shouldn’t be missed!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Superman Smashes the Clan by Gene Luen Yang, art by Gurihiru, lettering by Janice Chiang

You Brought Me the Ocean by Alex Sanchez, illustrated by Julie Maroh

Books mentioned on the show:

The Stonewall Generation: LGBTQ Elders on Sex, Activism, and Aging by Jane Fleishman with a forward by Kate Bornstein and Barbara Carrellas

A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski, adapted by Richie Chevat

American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, color by Lark Pien