Episode 318.5
All the Backlist! July 9, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a young adult sci-fi pick she loves!

Books discussed on the show:

The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow

Honor Girl by Maggie Thrash

Books mentioned on the show:

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

