Episode 318.5
All the Backlist! July 9, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a young adult sci-fi pick she loves!
Books discussed on the show:
The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow
Honor Girl by Maggie Thrash
Books mentioned on the show:
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll