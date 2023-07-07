All The Backlist! July 7, 2023
This week, Kelly talks about two darkly funny works of literary fiction for fans of Yellowface and Mona Awad.
Books Discussed
Bunny by Mona Awad
All’s Well by Mona Awad
Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
Disorientation by Elaine Hseih Chou
One’s Company by Ashley Hutson