All The Backlist! July 7, 2023

This week, Kelly talks about two darkly funny works of literary fiction for fans of Yellowface and Mona Awad.

Books Discussed

Bunny by Mona Awad

All’s Well by Mona Awad

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Disorientation by Elaine Hseih Chou

One’s Company by Ashley Hutson