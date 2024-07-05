All the Backlist! July 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of amazing books related to the week’s new releases!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!

Books Discussed

Just Playing House by Farah Heron

Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie

The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean’s Most Fearsome Predators by John Long

In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors by Doug Stanton