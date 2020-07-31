Episode 270.5
All the Backlist! July 31, 2020
This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including books about complicated families with LGBTQ+ characters.
This episode is sponsored by The Chronicles of Now podcast from Pushkin Industries.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books Discussed on the Show:
It’s Not Like It’s a Secret by Misa Sugiura
This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura
The Lotterys Plus One by Emma Donoghue
The Lotterys More or Less by Emma Donoghue
The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue