All the Backlist! July 31, 2020

This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including books about complicated families with LGBTQ+ characters.

Books Discussed on the Show:

It’s Not Like It’s a Secret by Misa Sugiura

This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura

The Lotterys Plus One by Emma Donoghue

The Lotterys More or Less by Emma Donoghue

The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue