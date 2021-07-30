Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Episode 321.5
All the Backlist! July 30, 2021

This week, Tirzah recommends two standalone fantasy backlist titles!

Books Discussed:

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Girls Made of Glass and Snow by Melissa Bashardoust

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

An Enchantment of Ravens by Margaret Rogerson

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

