All The Backlist! July 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Kelly talks about three nonfiction reads that will contextualize the current book ban movement–and only one of them is about book censorship.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSSApple PodcastsSpotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS MENTIONED:

Book Banning in the 21st Century by Emily Knox

Cultish by Amanda Montell

Dark Money by Jane Mayer

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy