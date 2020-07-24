All the Backlist! July 24, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles, including one title she’s gifted multiple times!

This episode is sponsored by “With the Bark Off: Conversations from the LBJ Presidential Library!”

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Brave, Not Perfect: How Celebrating Imperfection Helps You Live Your Best, Most Joyful Life by Reshma Saujani

Octavia Butler’s Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Damian Duffy and John Jennings