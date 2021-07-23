All the Backlist! July 23, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a nonfiction read that has stuck with her ever since she read it.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century edited by Alice Wong

Books mentioned on the show:

Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert