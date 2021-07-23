Episode 320.5
All the Backlist! July 23, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a nonfiction read that has stuck with her ever since she read it.
Books discussed on the show:
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century edited by Alice Wong
Books mentioned on the show:
Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler
Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert