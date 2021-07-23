Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Episode 320.5
All the Backlist! July 23, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a nonfiction read that has stuck with her ever since she read it.

Books discussed on the show:

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century edited by Alice Wong

Books mentioned on the show:

Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

