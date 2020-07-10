All the Backlist! July 10, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great nonfiction backlist titles, including one title that blew her mind!

This episode is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publishers of Mirage by Somaiya Daud!

Books discussed on the show:

How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

Kiss Number 8 by Colleen AF Venable & Ellen T. Crenshaw

Books mentioned on the show:

Marcella’s Italian Kitchen by Marcella Hazan

The Perfect Cookie: Your Ultimate Guide to Foolproof Cookies, Brownies & Bars from America’s Test Kitchen