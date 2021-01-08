Episode 292.5
All the Backlist! January 8, 2021
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist titles including some short stories by one of sci-fi’s greatest authors!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books discussed on the show:
Bloodchild and Other Stories by Octavia E. Butler
The Deep & Dark Blue by Niki Smith