Episode 343.5
All the Backlist! January 7, 2022
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including one that will help you build new habits this year!
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books Discussed on the Show:
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear