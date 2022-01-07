Riot Headline More Questions Than Answers Arise As Manuscript Thief Caught
logo for all the backlist

Episode 343.5
All the Backlist! January 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including one that will help you build new habits this year!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho