All The Backlist! January 5, 2024

Kelly shares two excellent memoirs that unfold through the lens of sea creatures and American utopian experiments.

Books Discussed

How Far The Light Reaches: A Life in 10 Creatures by Sabrina Imbler

In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Heaven Is A Place on Earth by Adrian Shirk