Episode 295.5
All the Backlist! January 29, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of backlist titles that are modern retellings of classic novels!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSSApple PodcastsSpotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

On Beauty by Zadie Smith

Howard’s End by E.M. Forster

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske

Enter to win our favorite YA novels of 2020!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!