Episode 295.5
All the Backlist! January 29, 2021
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of backlist titles that are modern retellings of classic novels!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
On Beauty by Zadie Smith
Howard’s End by E.M. Forster
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske