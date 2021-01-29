All the Backlist! January 29, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of backlist titles that are modern retellings of classic novels!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

On Beauty by Zadie Smith

Howard’s End by E.M. Forster

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske