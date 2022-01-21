Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
logo for all the backlist

Episode 345.5
All the Backlist! January 21, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a must-read historical fiction pick!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

Books Mentioned on the Show:

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear