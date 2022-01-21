Episode 345.5
All the Backlist! January 21, 2022
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a must-read historical fiction pick!
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books Discussed on the Show:
Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Books Mentioned on the Show:
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear