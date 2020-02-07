All the Backlist! February 7, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great Black history nonfiction titles!

This episode is sponsored by Get Booked: The Handsell.

Books discussed on the show:

Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly

The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael W. Twitty

