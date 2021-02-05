All the Backlist! February 5, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles for Black History Month!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) by Elaine Welteroth

The Deep by Rivers Solomon in collaboration with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes

Books mentioned on the show:

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch with illustrations by Victoria Ying