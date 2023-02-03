All the Backlist! February 3, 2023
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to the week’s new releases and more!
BOOKS MENTIONED ON THE SHOW:
Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake
In Every Generation: Buffy: The Next Generation by Kendare Blake
The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo by Tom Reiss
The Carrefour Curse by Dianne K. Salerni
The Swallowtail Legacy 1: Wreck at Ada’s Reef by Michael D. Beil