Episode 248.5
All the Backlist! February 28, 2020
This week, Liberty discusses two great older books, including Feast Your Eyes.
This episode is sponsored by The Paper Bag Princess: 40th Anniversary Edition, published by Annick Press.
Books discussed on the show:
Feast Your Eyes by Myla Goldberg
Kill ‘Em and Leave: Searching for James Brown and the American Soul by James McBride
Feast Your Eyes by Brittany Wright