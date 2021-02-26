Riot Headline Who Can Get Your Book Grades Accessibility in the Age of Exclusives, Restrictive Licensing

Episode 299.5
All the Backlist! February 26, 2021

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of backlist titles that are great recent Westerns!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin

How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang

The Which Way Tree by Elizabeth Crook

Ten Low by Stark Holborn

