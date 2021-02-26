Episode 299.5
All the Backlist! February 26, 2021
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of backlist titles that are great recent Westerns!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin
How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang
The Which Way Tree by Elizabeth Crook
Ten Low by Stark Holborn