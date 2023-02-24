All the Backlist: February 24, 2023

This week, Vanessa recommends some mythology and fantasy backlist titles by authors with new books out this month.

Books Discussed

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood