Episode 247.5
All the Backlist! February 21, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple more great books for Black History Month!
Books discussed on the show:
Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom
Black Panther: World of Wakanda written by Roxane Gay, consultant Ta-Nehisi Coates, illustrated by Alitha E. Martinez and Roberto Poggi, color artist Rachelle Rosenberg
How to Cocktail: Recipes and Techniques for Building the Best Drinks by America’s Test Kitchen