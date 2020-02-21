All the Backlist! February 21, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple more great books for Black History Month!

This episode is sponsored by Get Booked: The Handsell.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom

Black Panther: World of Wakanda written by Roxane Gay, consultant Ta-Nehisi Coates, illustrated by Alitha E. Martinez and Roberto Poggi, color artist Rachelle Rosenberg

How to Cocktail: Recipes and Techniques for Building the Best Drinks by America’s Test Kitchen