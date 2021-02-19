Riot Headline Audiofile SYNC Bringing More Free Audiobooks to Teens This Summer

Episode 298.5
All the Backlist! February 19, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including some fiction that blew her mind!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness by Austin Channing Brown

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender

Books mentioned on the show:

King of the Rising by Kacen Callender

Other things mentioned on the show:

Mango subscription box from Tropical Fruit Box

Pinkglow Pineapples

Enter to win a $100 gift card to the bookstore of your choice!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!