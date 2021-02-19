Episode 298.5
All the Backlist! February 19, 2021
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including some fiction that blew her mind!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books discussed on the show:
I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness by Austin Channing Brown
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender
Books mentioned on the show:
King of the Rising by Kacen Callender
Other things mentioned on the show:
Mango subscription box from Tropical Fruit Box