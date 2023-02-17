All The Backlist: February 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly talks about two compelling YA nonfiction books that explore Black history and contemporary Black lives, both of which have been subject to book bans.

BOOKS MENTIONED ON THE SHOW:

Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert

Sundown Towns by James Loewen (All The Backlist Episode on the book)

Far From Home: Life and Loss in Two American Towns by Ron Powers

We Are Not Broken by George M. Johnson