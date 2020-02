This week, Liberty discusses two great older books, including Juliet Takes a Breath.

This episode is sponsored by Get Booked: The Handsell.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

How To Build a Girl by Caitlin Moran

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell