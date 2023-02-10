All the Backlist! February 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika talks about a couple of her favorite queer books by Black authors.

Books Mentioned On The Show:

The Black Period: On Personhood, Race, and Origin by Hafizah Augustus Geter

Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett

Off the Record by Camryn Garrett

Friday I’m In Love by Camryn Garrett

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark

The Faithless by C.L. Clark