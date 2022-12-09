All the Backlist! December 9, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa shares two of her favorite holiday season’s readings.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

Amor Actually: A Holiday Romance Anthology by Zoey Castile, Alexis Daria, Adriana Herrera, Diana Muñoz Stewart, Priscilla Oliveras, Sabrina Sol, and Mia Sosa

Hercule Poirot and the Adventure of the Christmas Pudding by Agatha Christie – Ack! I discovered the story collection version is out of print, but the titular story is still available and linked for you here