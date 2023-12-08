All the Backlist! December 8, 2023
This week, Trisha brings you along as she dips a toe in the dark, murky waters of graphic horror.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.
Books Discussed
Through the Woods by Emily Carroll
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters by Emil Ferris
The Beauty, Vol. 1 by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley