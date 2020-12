This week, Tirzah talks about two books featuring women who decide to radically change their lives, and find love along the way!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Recommended:

The Blue Castle by L.M. Montgomery

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert