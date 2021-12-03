logo for all the backlist

Episode 339.5
All the Backlist! December 3, 2021

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles that she loves!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Delicious Foods by James Hannaham 

Pilot Impostor by James Hannaham

Didn’t Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta by James Hannaham

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg

Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A. Willberg