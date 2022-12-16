All the Backlist: December 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Trisha recommends a couple of series to keep you and your reading brain occupied during holiday (or any) travel or downtime.

Books Discussed

The Hidden Legacy series by Ilona Andrews (start with Burn for Me)

The Brothers Sinister series by Courtney Milan (start with The Governess Affair or The Duchess War)