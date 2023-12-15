All the Backlist! December 15, 2023
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of amazing books related to new releases and new announcements.
Books Discussed
The Affairs of the Falcóns by Melissa Rivero
Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero
Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
Death at the Sign of the Rook: A Jackson Brodie Novel by Kate Atkinson
Dixon, Descending by Karen Outen
This Wretched Valley by Jenny Kiefer