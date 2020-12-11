Episode 289.5
All the Backlist! December 11, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist titles including a graphic memoir that became an award-winning musical!
beat book.
Books discussed on the show:
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel
Goldie Vance, Vol 1 by Hope Larson, Brittney Williams, & Sarah Stern
Books mentioned on the show:
Are You My Mother?: A Comic Drama by Alison Bechdel