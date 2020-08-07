Episode 271.5
All the Backlist! August 7, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great comic and graphic novel backlist titles!
This episode is sponsored by Henry Holt & Co.
Books discussed on the show:
Super Late Bloomer: My Early Days in Transition by Julia Kaye
March: Book One by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
March: Book 2 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
Books mentioned on the show:
My Life in Transition: A Super Late Bloomer Collection by Julia Kaye
March: Book 3 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell