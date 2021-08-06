All the Backlist! August 6, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple nonfiction backlist titles including a book that might be the hardest book she’s ever read.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Books discussed on the show:

Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook, Ko Hyung-Ju, & Ryan Estrada

Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person by Anna Mehler Paperny

Books mentioned on the show:

The Motorcycle Diaries by Che Guevara

Counter-Revolutionary Violence: Bloodbaths in Fact & Propaganda by Noam Chomsky

The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan