BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway
Riot Headline If You Dream of Owning a Bookstore, Here’s Your Chance

Episode 322.5
All the Backlist! August 6, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple nonfiction backlist titles including a book that might be the hardest book she’s ever read.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Books discussed on the show:

Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook, Ko Hyung-Ju, & Ryan Estrada

Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person by Anna Mehler Paperny

Books mentioned on the show:

The Motorcycle Diaries by Che Guevara

Counter-Revolutionary Violence: Bloodbaths in Fact & Propaganda by Noam Chomsky

The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan

Enter to win a gift card to a Black-owned bookstore of your choice!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!