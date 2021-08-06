Episode 322.5
All the Backlist! August 6, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple nonfiction backlist titles including a book that might be the hardest book she’s ever read.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Books discussed on the show:
Banned Book Club by Kim Hyun Sook, Ko Hyung-Ju, & Ryan Estrada
Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person by Anna Mehler Paperny
Books mentioned on the show:
The Motorcycle Diaries by Che Guevara
Counter-Revolutionary Violence: Bloodbaths in Fact & Propaganda by Noam Chomsky
The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan